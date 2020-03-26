|
|
Louis “Jerry” Konopinski
July 13, 1943 - March 23, 2020
NILES, MI - Louis “Jerry” Gerald Konopinski, 76, of Niles, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Creekside Village in Mishawaka, IN.
The family will receive limited guests from 10am until time of Funeral service at 11am, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Dowagiac Union Schools Foundation.
Jerry was born July 13, 1943 in Dowagiac to Louis and Alvina (Schultz) Konopinski. He graduated from Dowagiac High School, class of 1961. Jerry worked for K&M Tool & Die as a machinist for over 40 years before retiring. Jerry enjoyed amateur radio, with the call sign “KW8E”. He also spent time flying radio-controlled airplanes. You could often find Jerry outdoors, riding his motorcycle, driving his convertible, or boating. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family at family gatherings and attending various events for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his children, Scott (Karen) Konopinski, Tonja (Brian) Ambrose, and Rob (Andrea) Konopinski from his marriage to Brenda Scott (Bergemann); his grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Bonner, Matthew Konopinski, Nate R. Konopinski, Logan Ambrose, Lucas Konopinski, Alex Konopinski, and Drew Konopinski; his great-grandchildren, Natalie Bonner, Kendall Bonner, and Jordan Konopinski; and his brothers, Chuck (Lynn) Konopinski and Mike Konopinski.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020