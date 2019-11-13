|
Louise Blake
June 3, 1923 - Nov. 6, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Louise Owens Blake, 96, of South Bend passed away at 12:12 a.m. on Wed., Nov., 6, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1923 in Oxford, MS to the late Lue Creasie and late Dell Owens, Sr. She was united in marriage to the late Hardie Blake, Sr. on December 23, 1939.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Bemis, Hardie (Perl), David (Ruth), Fred, Walter, and Robert Blake; Varner Johnson, Bernice Freeman, Gladys Muhammad, Bessie Dickson, Dorine Smith, Sharon (Calvin) Macon, Jessie (John) Whitaker, and Forestine (A.D.) Jackson; a-son-in-law, Ulysses White; special nephew, Hubert Owens; over 100 grand, great-, and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Dell Owens, Jr., Early B. Shelton, and Christine Garth; and special cousin, Minnie Clark.
Mrs. Blake was a past member of ICU Ministries. She loved spending time with family, quilting, word searches, and extending love and motherly wisdom to many. She stressed the importance of education which resulted in all of her children attending college. She will always be regarded as a generous woman who always reached out to help others and instilled the same in her children.
The visitation is Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cobb Funeral Home with an 11:00 a.m. Funeral service on Friday at Faith Apostolic Ministries, with a one hour viewing before the service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019