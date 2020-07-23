1/1
Louise "Rozek" Blankert
Louise “Rozek”

Blankert

July 23, 1928 - June 22, 2020

92nd Anniversary of Birth

SOUTH BEND, IN - Louise Rozek enjoyed her life by living with joy and caring for others. She passed one month and one day short of her 92nd birthday, on July 23, 2020. She passed peacefully, as she had wanted, knowing she was loved.

This post is to share her message, one more time: “Live your life, just don't forget me.”

Her family is “Remembering our mom, by living our lives.” Pat, Rich, Greg, Tom, and Lorrie


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
You have my prayers and sympathy in your loss.
Donna DeLee Moran
Donna Moran
