Louise Crawford
June 16, 1928 - Nov. 8, 2019
KOONTZ LAKE, IN - Louise (Roberts) Crawford, 91, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth, IN.
Louise was born June 16, 1928 in Bennington, VT to George and Catherine Roberts and lived in the Koontz Lake area for 67 years.
She was married to Harold C. Crawford, who preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laura Kuhl Brown; son, Harold “Skip” Crawford; two sisters; one grandson, Michael Allen; and one granddaughter, Michele Niedbalski.
Survivors include children; Florence “Kitty” (Clifford) Allen of Plymouth, Charles (Fran) Crawford of Saratoga, NY, John (Karen) Crawford of Saginaw, MI, Catherine Lueneburg of Mishawaka, Louise (James) Buza of Koontz Lake, and Tim (Christina) Crawford of Niles, MI, 18 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Louise dearly loved her family. Her grandchildren have fond memories of visits to Grandma's house and especially the offer of seconds for desserts so that Grandma could also join in. Her love of chocolate was legendary and passed on to her daughters. She could brilliantly turn one of her menial tasks into an adventure for her grandchildren, thereby allowing her to escape said task. Again, brilliant!
Memories include wonderful Sunday dinners following church services and then the occasional impromptu dance with her husband after dinner to the delight of her children. She will be missed.
A graveside ceremony will be held at a future date following cremation. Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake is handling arrangements. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhomelcom.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019