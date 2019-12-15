|
|
Louise E. Ritter
Oct. 3, 1926 - Dec. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Surrounded by four generations of her beloved family, Louise E. Ritter gently left this life on Friday, December 13. Her greatest hope and accomplishment, with her dearly departed husband, Francis (Bud), was to raise a family that embodied Christian moral values, perseverance, hard work, and selfless compassion. Her smile was infectious, and could make anyone she met feel better about themselves. Those who knew her were happier people because she was in their lives, and loved them just for who they were.
She is survived by five children, whom she was immensely proud of: Carol (Charles) Pajakowski, Barbara (David) Lundberg, Randall (Marylou), Jeannie (Ezra) Appleman, and John (Shellie). In addition, she had nine grandchildren whom she adored: Kristen (Michael), Peter (Lori), Christopher, John (Sara), Amy, Brian (Danielle), Catherine (Peter), Kevin (Reanna) and Tzivia, and 18 great-grandchildren.
She and her parents, Hal and Mary Goetz, and her brother Robert, lived on a farm in South Bend, Indiana. She graduated from Lakeville High School. She lived predominantly in South Bend, but also lived in Florida and California.
Private services have been held at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, South Bend with burial at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019