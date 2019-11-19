|
|
Louise I. Garman
July 27, 1925 - Nov. 15, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Louise I. Garman, 94, formerly of Granger, died Friday at Southfield Village in South Bend. The South Bend native was born July 27, 1925, to Stephen and Christine (Tucsek) Nyers, who immigrated to the United States from their native Hungary. Louise graduated from Washington High School in South Bend with the Class of ‘43, where she was a baton twirler and cheerleader. Louise met John Garman, the love of her life, while working as a carhop at Bonnie Doon and on July 26, 1947 she married John in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church. John preceded her in death on March 13, 2009 after 61 years of marriage. Louise retired from the offices at Bendix Corp. after 18 years there; she was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Granger Garden Club; she enjoyed playing Bingo, baking for family & friends, and working crafts. Louise had also been a member of her church's choirs for most of her life. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Joyce) Garman of South Bend, James Garman of Mishawaka, and John (Susan) Garman of Osceola; her grandchildren, Julie (Edgar) Abad of Granger, Aaron (Janessa) Garman of Toledo OH, Selina (Jason) Skinner of Elkhart, and Andrew Garman of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; her great-grandchildren, Hannah & Grace Abad, who affectionately called her “GG”; her brother, Alex (Irma) Nyers of South Bend; and her daughter-in-law, Bernice Stafford of Granger. In addition to her husband John, Louise was also preceded in death by 9 siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30am Thursday, November 21, 2019 in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, with calling in the church one hour prior to Mass. Calling also on Wednesday from 4-8pm in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. with the Rosary recited at 4:00pm. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Southfield Village, for the care & kindness given to Louise. In memory of Louise, the family's preferred memorial is , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a remembrance of Louise or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019