Louise M. (Blankert) Rozek
July 23, 1928 - June 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Louise Rozek was born in South Bend in the family home on Birdsell Street along with her identical twin Lorraine to Martha and Frank Blankert (deceased).
Louise graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School and South Bend Catholic High School on Thomas Street, South Bend with her sister Lorraine.
In 1946 Louise married Frank Rozek, and Lorraine married John Wojtysiak in a beautiful double wedding with much celebration.
Louise and Frank had five children: Patricia L. (Andrew deceased) Migas residing in Gold Canyon, AZ with her husband, Richard Whitteberry; Richard Rozek and his wife Leslie residing in Long Beach, CA; Gregory Rozek and Diane Murray residing in South Bend, and Thomas Rozek and his wife Karlon also residing in South Bend; and Lorrie A. Rozek, the special child for many reasons, but most importantly for the love and joy she has for life, also residing in South Bend with Residential Care of Logan Center; 7 grandchildren: Joseph (Stephanie Waltz) Migas, Dennis Migas, Kelly (Adam Vining) Rozek, Stephanie Rozek and her husband Brent Arrowood, Nicholas (Stacy Cline) Van Bruene, Angela (Reuben) Shell, and Frank (Sarah Rupert) Rozek; and 10 great-grandchildren: Andrew J. Migas, Jason R. Migas, Isebella Rose Vinning, Elijha Edward Arrowood, River Wyatt Arrowood, Amelia Hart, Madeline Hart, Nicholas VanBruene, Jr., Oliver Rozek, and Grayson Shell.
In 1969 Louise met Eugene (Gene) Brekrus, a kind and gentle man who became a best friend and part of her family for many years.
Also in 1969 Louise joined Model City's Real Services Program as an Outreach Worker and transitioned to Nutrition Services as a Coordinator.
In 1981 Louise Joined Family and Children Center, Home Support program that helped the elderly stay in their home by providing necessary services
Louise received the Enterprise Record “George” for work with the Elderly. Louise also received an honor from Berean S.D.A. Church in recognition of services to Senior Citizens.
Louise continued her employment at Family and Childrens Center until her retirement.
Louise enjoyed her retirement years following the music and careers of Elvis Presley Tribute Artists. In addition, she continued to visit many residents of area nursing facilities with her daughter Lorrie.
Louise was well known in the South Bend community for her involvement and advocacy all for the betterment of others. She was a long time regular contributor to “Voice of the People”. She was actively involved in areas that affected the elderly and those among us who needed assistance to ensure they lead full and productive lives.
Special thank you to Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments where Louise lived for several Golden Years enjoying new friends and taking comfort in knowing Lorrie was well cared for, and that Louise had already done everything she needed to do.
Special thanks to all who cared for mom with such diligence and attention to personal dignity and safety at Sprenger Health Care of Mishawaka. Our family would like to express gratitude to the Director of Nursing who stayed with mom keeping her comfortable in her final minutes.
Louise wished to share these words with you:
“I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when day is done. I'd like to leave an echo ... whispering softly down the ways of happy times, and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave behind when day is done.”
Louise wished that instead of flowers a memorial contribution of any size be made to Logan, PO Box 1049, South Bend, IN 46624. All funds will be earmarked for Logan Cares, a fund which provides financial assistance to those frontline employees who everyday make a difference in Lorrie's and others' lives.
And Camp Millhouse has been a constant part of Lorrie's life. Louise took Lorrie there when she was 5 years old. After 50 years, Camp Millhouse remains a place Lorrie continues to love. Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Millhouse, 25600 Kelly Rd., South Bend, IN 46614.
Remember Louise by performing a simple caring act for someone. That is Louise's gift to you and to all of us who call her mom.
Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Kaniewski Funeral Home Facebook Livestream page. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing. A Committal Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in Highland Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.