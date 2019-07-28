|
Louise Marie Muszer
Nov. 20, 1931 - July 21, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Louise Marie Muszer, formerly of South Bend, Indiana passed away at the age of 87 at the Sprenger Retirement Home in Mishawaka surrounded by her family and friends on July 21, 2019. While living at the retirement home for the past several years, she enjoyed her many friends and fun times. There she attended daily activities like musical bands at the Happy Hour (Polkas and country music songs were her favorite), outside activities like going to the zoo or great restaurants for breakfast and lunches, games, or just doing crafts or going outside in the sun on a nice day with her friends or family members.
Louise was born on November 20, 1931 to the late Milo Devon and Viola Daisy (Feece) Mahler in Plymouth, Indiana. She graduated from Washington High School in South Bend and then worked as a fashion consulting assistant at Roberson's Department Store until she went to work for the Studebaker Corporation. There she met the love of her life, John A. Muszer. On September 16, 1956, Louise and John were married at Holy Cross Catholic Church and lived happily together until his passing away on April 14, 1979. Louise had been a stay-at-home mother during her married years but then returned to work in 1979 at the Sinai Synagogue, where she worked as a secretary/receptionist for over twenty years. Louise then left the synagogue and went to work for the St. Joseph Valley Jewish Federation in South Bend for another ten years, and then retired from work at the age of seventy-eight. She then lived most of the rest of her life happily in her home on Sorin Street in South Bend. There she enjoyed family, friends, good food, martinis, dancing, all kinds of animals, and walking her dogs (Sammie, Autumn, and Sasha) around the neighborhood while socializing with the people she met. She was affectionately known to many of the children as the “Duck Lady” due to her raising (sometimes from eggs using an incubator) and feeding the many ducks and swans on the lagoon behind her house.
Louise is survived by three sons, Michael (Dorene) Muszer, Joseph Muszer, and Nicholas (Connie) Muszer; three grandchildren, David Weist, Erick Weist, and Bryanna Weist; and one great-grandchild, Landon Weist. She also has three nieces, Laura, Sheryl, and Kim; and a nephew, Steven from her sister, Betty Jo Helms who preceded her in death on July 16, 1999. Louise had many beloved cousins too (who lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Louise”) in the Haney family. Louise loved each and every one of her family very dearly and cherished the good times she shared with them throughout her life. She also cherished the wonderful times she had with her beloved companion of thirty-two years, Larry Wickizer, who preceded her in death on December 3, 2014.
Louise was a beautiful and caring person who would do anything to help any animal or person in need and treated them in a way that made them feel loved or cared about for just being the special kind of person or animal they were. She also gave back to her community in many ways by being a member of the Studebaker May Ann Club, a U.S. Bond promotional girl after World War II, a Catechism Teacher at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic School, and a volunteer at St. Joseph and Memorial Hospitals, along with Logan Center.
Louise's loving soul will be cherished by all who knew her true beauty and the way she shared it with us through her wonderful way of living life to the fullest each and every day. She wanted to thank the wonderful staff, doctors, and residents at Sprenger Retirement Home for making her time there so enjoyable and memorable. She also wanted to thank all the medical personnel and special persons at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and the Cancer Care Center who helped her get better and enabled her to enjoy her life in so many beautiful ways for a much longer time.
Mass of Christian Burial for Louise will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2310 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, Indiana. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Memorial Park, Mishawaka. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend where a Rosary will be recited at 4:30 pm. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Federation of St. Joseph County, 3202 Shalom Way, South Bend, IN 46615; Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614; Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46615.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019