Louise (Takacs)
Rzeszewski
August 28, 1925 - June 22, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Louise (Takacs) Rzeszewski, 94, of New Carlisle, succumbed to complications from the coronavirus on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle. She was born on August 28, 1925, in South Bend, to the late Julius A. and Mary (Kerekes) Takacs and was a lifelong area resident. On November 15, 1947, as Louise Takacs, she married Clemens “Lenny” Rzeszewski, who preceded her in death on November 7, 2013. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Alan P. Bevill; two brothers, Julius E. and Jack Takacs; and by a brother-in-law, Neil Sherwood. Louise is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Fred) Ziolkowski of New Carlisle and Carol Bevill of Trenton, MI; four grandchildren, Brian (Laura) Ziolkowski of Australia, Keith (Katie) Ziolkowski of AK, Kimberly (Brian) Conaghan of Traverse City, MI, and Stephanie (Ricardo) Solis of Shenandoah Junction, WV; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Lillian Sherwood of Plymouth, IN; a sister-in-law, Peg Takacs of Las Vegas, NV, and by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Rzeszewski graduated from Central High School, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Purdue University, worked at the University of Notre Dame at the Lobund Laboratory, was the President of the Rosary Sodality at St. Jude Catholic Church for several years, and was involved in the Ecumenical Council in the 1960's. After raising her family, she was employed at the downtown J.C.Penney happily working with the customers. Deeply dedicated to the environment and gardening, Louise started her own flowers and vegetables, and shared her plants and secret garden with family, friends, and visitors. Sewing, quilting, and league bowling were also her hobbies, but Louise's special gift was her great cooking and baking wonderful homemade breads and Hungarian pastries for her family and friends. Louise was married to her husband Lenny for 66 years. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Jude Catholic Church, with private interment at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. The family requests that masks be worn. Memorial contributions may be made to the local Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, Inc., 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617 or Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Rzeszewski
August 28, 1925 - June 22, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Louise (Takacs) Rzeszewski, 94, of New Carlisle, succumbed to complications from the coronavirus on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle. She was born on August 28, 1925, in South Bend, to the late Julius A. and Mary (Kerekes) Takacs and was a lifelong area resident. On November 15, 1947, as Louise Takacs, she married Clemens “Lenny” Rzeszewski, who preceded her in death on November 7, 2013. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Alan P. Bevill; two brothers, Julius E. and Jack Takacs; and by a brother-in-law, Neil Sherwood. Louise is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Fred) Ziolkowski of New Carlisle and Carol Bevill of Trenton, MI; four grandchildren, Brian (Laura) Ziolkowski of Australia, Keith (Katie) Ziolkowski of AK, Kimberly (Brian) Conaghan of Traverse City, MI, and Stephanie (Ricardo) Solis of Shenandoah Junction, WV; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Lillian Sherwood of Plymouth, IN; a sister-in-law, Peg Takacs of Las Vegas, NV, and by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Rzeszewski graduated from Central High School, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Purdue University, worked at the University of Notre Dame at the Lobund Laboratory, was the President of the Rosary Sodality at St. Jude Catholic Church for several years, and was involved in the Ecumenical Council in the 1960's. After raising her family, she was employed at the downtown J.C.Penney happily working with the customers. Deeply dedicated to the environment and gardening, Louise started her own flowers and vegetables, and shared her plants and secret garden with family, friends, and visitors. Sewing, quilting, and league bowling were also her hobbies, but Louise's special gift was her great cooking and baking wonderful homemade breads and Hungarian pastries for her family and friends. Louise was married to her husband Lenny for 66 years. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Jude Catholic Church, with private interment at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. The family requests that masks be worn. Memorial contributions may be made to the local Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, Inc., 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617 or Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.