Lowell E. Rarick
July 17, 1933 - Oct. 27, 2020
GOSHEN, IN - On a warm, July day in 1933, Lowell Rarick was born at home to his parents, Wayman and Della Rarick. He was a Depression baby, born at a time in our history when births in hospitals were just too expensive for many. Growing up in Goshen, Indiana, Lowell attended Chamberlin Elementary School where he made many life-long friends. Those lasting friendships were a vital part of his life, and he cultivated them so well. He graduated from Goshen High School in 1951 and immediately joined the Navy at age 17. Stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base, he went into the service with two of his best buddies (Eldon Wogoman and Robert Jessup). During the time of his service to our country, the polio epidemic was taking many lives. The Marines selected from various branches of the service those who would be good candidates who would go to various hospitals in the U.S. to help with these victims. Lowell was sent to Council Bluff, Iowa, to work in the children's ward of the hospital there. He mustered out of the service in 1954 and entered Ball State Teachers College on the GI Bill majoring in Business Education. In 1957, he and Myrna Sheets met in a teacher-prep class. Their relationship slowly developed into love and they were married on July 18, 1958. Both started teaching careers that fall. Teaching in Business Education at Washington High School in South Bend, Indiana, was the joy of his life. He became a Panther through and through. During that time, a grant through The Ohio State University was offered, and Lowell became a recipient. With his family of five children and his wife, Columbus, Ohio became their home for a year and the Buckeyes became his team and scarlet and grey his colors. The year was 1967-1968 and Woody Hayes was leading his team to a national championship. Lowell Rarick became a huge fan forever. Returning to South Bend in the summer of 1968 as a counselor, he was employed by Central High School for one year and returned to his beloved Washington Panthers for the rest of his counseling career there. He retired in 1994 after 36 years. He managed to stay home for a short time before returning to South Bend Community Schools as a counselor at Lasalle Academy, a position he thoroughly enjoyed until he finally officially retired again in 2007. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Beverly Rarick Cotherman, and brothers-in-law, Robert Cotherman and Roger Sheets. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their spouses. Remembering him through love, joy, and laughter are his children, Lisa (Matthew) Bixel of Bremen, Indiana, Jennifer (Daryl) Pannabecker of Leo, Indiana, David (Amanda) Rarick of Memphis, Indiana, Megan (Brent) Clodgo of Marshall, Indiana and Jupiter, Florida, and Paige Rarick of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and his wife of 62 years, Myrna Rarick. He also leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Wiliam and Sally Sheets. His grandchildren include Amber (Dustin) Shirey, Kayla Bixel, Spencer (Ali) Pannabecker, Katie (Isaac) Beal, Cameron Pannabecker, Joshua Clodgo, Nathan (fiancé Zoe) Clodgo, Benjamin Clodgo, Alison (fiancé Clay) Clodgo, Riley, Parker, Emma, Addison, Finnleigh, and Cooper Rarick, Owen Merwarth, and Landon (Brooke) Merwarth. His great-grandchildren include Lucas, Kenyah, and Weston Shirey, Brazen and Laekin Merwarth, and soon-to-be born Malachi Beal. He loved attending their many sports activities and cheering them on. The most important decision Lowell made in his life was to accept Jesus Christ into his life as his savior. He sat under the teaching of many strong Christian ministers and loved his Sunday School class at Nappanee Missionary Church. To Lowell, love and friendship and staying in touch by phone and visits were the things that distinguished his life. He spent hours visiting sick friends and family because “It's what I want to do.” Visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 2, 2020 at Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 St Rd 19, Nappanee, with one hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Nappanee Missionary Church or South Bend Community School Corporation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
