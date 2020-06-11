Lowell “Dean” Ross
May 20, 1943 - June 8, 2020
APPLETON, WI - Lowell “Dean” Ross, 77 years old, passed away at 11:42 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home in Appleton, WI. Dean was born on May 20, 1943 in North Liberty to the late Lowell and Eva (Newcomer) Ross. On August 12, 1972 in South Bend, Dean and Linda L. Wolfram were united in marriage.
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda and their four children, Kimberley Ridings of Plymouth, IN, Mark (Karen) Cain of Appleton, WI, Michael (Paulette) Bayne of Mishawaka, IN, and Deanna Ross Carter of Morristown, NJ; eight grandchildren, Jamey Rozeboom, Kaitlyn Hughes, Jack Cain, Meg Cain, Ryan Bayne, Taylor Noecker, Eric Bayne, and Erin Klump; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Jay Fogle) Ross of Middlebury, IN; and two brothers, Gail (Jeanne) Ross of South Bend and Kenneth Ross of LaPorte, IN. Along with his parents, Dean was preceded in death by three brothers, Lynn, Dearld, and Devon Ross.
Dean was born and raised in North Liberty. After marrying, he and Linda lived in Walkerton and South Bend, and had lived in Appleton since 2005. Dean was the owner and operator of Dean Ross Excavating from 1982-2005. He then drove truck for Truck Country in Appleton. Dean was a member of Walkerton United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lowell “Dean” Ross may be donated to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036. Online condolences may be offered to Dean's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.