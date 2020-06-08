Loyal E. “Bud” Fields
Dec. 1, 1928 - June 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Loyal E. “Bud” Fields, 91, formerly of South Bend, IN, most recently of Des Plaines, IL passed away June 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Pauline “Audra”; beloved father of Joellen (Paul) Kaczorwski, Craig (Margaret) Fields, and Brian (Anne) Fields; cherished brother of Carol (Dale) Studebaker and Rev. Robert (Joan) Fields; and devoted son of the late Oscar and Effie Fields.
Loyal worked for Bendix for over 20 years, was a self-employed wedding photographer, and did taxes for 25 years. He also worked at the Northern Indiana Historical Society, and the South Bend Library. He was an avid brass player and lifetime reader, and had published several books. He played Taps on Memorial Day for 50 years at Sumption Prairie Cemetery. Loyal was a kind man who will be missed deeply by his family.
Visitation will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, Park Ridge, IL, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Private interment at Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend, IN.
Arrangements entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home, 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.