Loyal I. Wilson



Dec. 29, 1924 - Feb. 22, 2019



HUDSON, IN - Loyal I. Wilson, 94, of Hudson, Indiana passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.



He was born on December 29, 1924 in Albion, Michigan to Loyal B. and Violet (Iddings) Wilson. He graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend, Indiana. He married Trois Wagner on December 8, 1945.



Loyal was an insurance salesman for Mutual of New York Life Insurance Company.



He was a member of the Flint United Methodist Church, the National Association of Life Underwriters, and the Million Dollar Round Table. He was a member of the American College and received his CLU and his CFC accreditations through American College.



Loyal enjoyed driving everything from his car to motorcycles and snowmobiles. He also liked to travel and farm. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.



Surviving are his children, Robert (Connie) Wilson of Hudson, Thomas (Hope) Wilson of Angola, William (Bobbie) Wilson of Nappanee, and Richard (Christine) Wilson of Smithfield, Rhode Island; and his sisters, Marilyn Van Valkenburgh of Angola and Dona Lou (Bill) Imler of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are his 9 grandchildren, Eric, Jason, Jack, Ted, Peter, Joe, Ellen, Heidi, and Tess, and his 15 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Trois Wagner Wilson on February 24, 2018.



Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana. Pastor J.L. Horton will be officiating.



Private burial will be in Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.



Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.



Memorials may be made to The Trois Wagner Wilson Scholarship Fund through the Steuben County Community Foundation and to the Flint United Methodist Church.



Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com.



Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary