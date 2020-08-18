Loyd Foust
Feb. 3, 1933 - August 16, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Loyd Gene Foust, 87, of Elkhart, passed away at 4:10 am Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Elkhart Meadows, Elkhart, Indiana. He was born February 3, 1933 in Monroe Twp., Pulaski County, Indiana to Clarence and Clara (Geiger) Foust. On April 2, 2003 he married Rosina Mwiinga.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Elaine Griffith of Niles, Michigan, Kathy Young of Baldwin, Michigan, Don (Andrea) Foust of Norfolk, Virginia, and Hudson Foust of Elkhart, Indiana; stepchildren, Chinyama Munakampe MD of Elkhart, Indiana, Moonga (Dennis) Mwiinga Butler of Elkhart, Indiana, and Mutinta (Jonathan) Munakampe Phiri of Zambia, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Iris Schmidtendorff of Mottville, Michigan, Carolyn Foust of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Anita Krah of Middlebury, Indiana.
Preceding him in death are his parents, son, Eric Foust, three brothers, and four sisters.
Gene was a security guard at Dodges Electric in Mishawaka for over 30 years. He enjoyed working at the South Bend Center for the Homeless. He later worked as a delivery man for Omnicare Pharmacy; it was through this job that he met Rosina, his wife of 17 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TODAY, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Due to COVID precautions a family service for family members will follow, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. The service will be streamed live through the funeral home website, www.rrefh.com
. Burial will be at Marion National Cemetery. Pastor Throstur Thordarson of South Bend First Seventh-day Adventist Church will officiate. Memorial donations may be directed to South Bend Center for the Homeless in his honor, 813 South Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601.