Loyd R. Brown

Loyd R. Brown Obituary
Loyd R. Brown

Jul. 19, 1940 - Sept. 21, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Loyd R. Brown, age 79, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 19, 1940 to the late Audie and Lura (Franks) Brown. Loyd worked for Central States in Elkhart as a Welder. He loved to play country, bluegrass, and gospel music on the guitar and most of all spending time with his family. Loyd is survived by his wife, Kathie Brown of Osceola, IN; daughters, Telisa (Steven) Brown Harville of Savannah, TN, Donna (Jeff) Brown VanAvermaete of Mishawaka, IN, Wanda (Steven) Brown Nelson of Mishawaka, IN, and Cheryl (Brian) Brown Pemberton of Osceola, IN; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Brown of Huntsville, AL; sister, Freida (Ronald) Woody of Mishawaka, IN; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Johnny Brown, Jessie Pipes, AW Brown, Audie Lee Brown, and Jane Feitz. Funeral will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of Loyd or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
