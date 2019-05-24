Lt. Col. (Ret.) Donald C. Schramski



May 14, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald C. Schramski, age 72, beloved husband, father, son, and brother passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born in South Bend, IN and was a resident of Henderson, NV. Donald graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1965, then graduated from Drake University in 1969. He served his county and retired from the United States Air Force. He was a F-111 and F-117A pilot. After his military service he retired from American Airlines. Donald's hobbies and interests included woodworking and target shooting.



He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Schramski. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 30+ years, Mary Schramski; her daughter, Jessica; his mother, Helen Schramski; and siblings, Mike Schramski and his wife Stella, Sarah Schwartz and her husband Randy, Donna Williams and her husband Tom; and many other loving relatives and friends. Donald will be greatly missed by his family and by those whose lives he touched.



A Memorial Service will be conducted Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Veterans Chapel and Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary