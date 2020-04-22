|
Lu Ann Baldoni
June 11, 1954 - April 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lu Ann Baldoni, 65, residing in South Bend, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born June 11, 1954 in South Bend to Louis Baldoni and Lois (Hoskins) Overholser and remained a lifelong area resident.
Lu Ann was a 1972 graduate of Riley High School and attended Indiana University South Bend. She worked in the insurance industry her entire career, most recently with the Leadership Insurance Agency. Lu Ann was actively involved with the Insurance Women's Association as well as Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching Notre Dame football, listening to George Strait music and concerts, her cats, Gorgeous and Boyd, her family, and her Saturday morning outings with her mom.
Surviving Lu Ann are her mother, Lois Overholser of Granger; sister, Debra (Randall) Foster of Granger; aunt, Nancy (Tom) Gorzkiewicz of Broken Arrow, OK; and stepmother, Donna Baldoni of Naples, FL; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Baldoni; and stepfather, Lora E. “Obie” Overholser.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Grace United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dr. David Schrader officiating. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Lu Ann may be donated to Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Indiana Chapter, 7301 Georgetown Road, Suite 112, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020