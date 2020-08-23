1/1
Luann Vance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luann Vance

Jan. 22, 1953 - August 18, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Luann (Reed) Vance, 67, passed away Tues., Aug. 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 22, 1953 to the late Dorothy Gasser & Robert Reed.

Luann was united in marriage to James Vance, Jr., who survives. Luann is survived by sons, Bradley Dean Vance of Granger and Jeffery Ryan Vance; grandchild, Bayden Dean Vance; siste, Pam Hardy; nephew, Brian (Mandi) Hardy; great-niece and great-nephew, Morgan and Brandon Hardy; and stepmother, Marlene Reed. Per the family's wishes, private services will be held. Full obituary can be seen on www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved