Luann Vance
Jan. 22, 1953 - August 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Luann (Reed) Vance, 67, passed away Tues., Aug. 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 22, 1953 to the late Dorothy Gasser & Robert Reed.
Luann was united in marriage to James Vance, Jr., who survives. Luann is survived by sons, Bradley Dean Vance of Granger and Jeffery Ryan Vance; grandchild, Bayden Dean Vance; siste, Pam Hardy; nephew, Brian (Mandi) Hardy; great-niece and great-nephew, Morgan and Brandon Hardy; and stepmother, Marlene Reed. Per the family's wishes, private services will be held. Full obituary can be seen on www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.