Lucas Allan Gordy



May 11, 2019 - May 12, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Lucas Allan Gordy passed gently into Heaven on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Lucas was born Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.



He is survived by his parents, Brett and Heather (Stasiak) Gordy of Mishawaka and his big sister, Regan Gordy. Surviving as well are his great-grandparents, L. Charles Farmer, Clifford Miller, and Joyce Gordy; his grandparents, Laura Jojo, Dennis Stasiak, and Deanne Gordy; his uncle, Scott Gordy and his wife, Julie; as well as his aunts, Brittany Simpson and her husband Jon, and Jennifer Strickland and her husband Joey. Lucas is also survived by his cousins, Allie, Aliyah, and Myah Gordy. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, C. Dwight Gordy.



Visitation will be held from 11:30 am-until 1:00 pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola, with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at 2:30 pm in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola,



Lucas was Brett and Heather's long-awaited Angel. He was born a handsome little boy with large hands and feet, and red hair just like his Daddy. There is no doubt he would have grown up following in his parents' footsteps as an avid Star Wars fan and would have loved playing with his big sister Regan. Lucas now rests peacefully with all of his family members who have gone before him.



To light a virtual candle in Lucas' memory or leave an online condolence for the Gordy family, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary