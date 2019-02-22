Lucas Huffman



June 28, 1985 - Feb. 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lucas Eliot Huffman was born on June 28, 1985 in South Bend, Indiana. On February 13, 2019 he was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Lucas was a graduate of Elkhart Baptist Christian School and Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana. On August 27, 2011 he married the love of his life, Erin Dell. He was a gifted drummer and graced the following bands: Sound Investment, Darkroom, Had I Known, Jade Vases as well as chapel band. Lucas was the program director for Big Brothers Big Sisters - Pikes Peak. He was an excellent and compassionate man, loving husband, son, and brother to all. He lived a life of devoted service in helping organizations offering support to children, adolescents, and families. He loved music, hiking, traveling, and his adventure dog, Lady Rufus. He is survived by his wife, Erin (Dell) Huffman; mother, Marie (Stevens) Huffman; father, Brent Huffman; brothers, Brent "Andy" Huffman and Justin Huffman; sister, Amy Huffman; niece, Alyssa; nephew, Skyler; father and mother-in-law, David and Cathy Dell; brother and sister-in-law, Adam (Janine) Dell; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed until we meet again in paradise. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at 3:00 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Faith Christian Chapel, 20876 Pierce Road (SR4), Lakeville, Indiana 46536. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019