Lucas Lane



July 9, 2020 - July 9, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lucas Lane, of South Bend was born sleeping on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend to his parents, Neil and Kathryn (Byrns) Lane.



Lucas is survived by his parents, Neil and Kathryn Lane of South Bend, his sister, Raelynn Lane; grandparents, Mark and Raeanna Lane of Elkhart, and Laura Byrns of Elkhart; great-grandma, Rhoda Gutschow, and great-grandpa, Jerry Lane; aunts and uncles, Brendan Lane, Kyle Lane, Megan Lane, and Daniel (Erica) Byrns; and his cousins, Graham Byrns and Brody Byrns. Lucas was preceded in death by his brother, William “ Liam” Lane, grandpa, Charles R. Byrns, and great-grandparents, Warren Gutschow, Raeann Lane, Judith Witt, Raymond Williams, Charles J. Byrns, and Geraldine Ahrens.



Lucas was laid to rest at Rice Cemetery next to his big brother, William “Liam” Lane. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is assisting the Lane family.





