Lucille A. Bennett Snyder
Sept. 2, 1928 - May 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lucille A. Bennett Snyder, 91, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle, IN.
She was born on September 2, 1928 to the late John and Lillian (Stout) Walter in Syracuse, NY, and has lived in South Bend, IN since 1948. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Golupski; and her siblings.
Lucille retired in 1986 from the Bendix Corporation, after 10 years of employment.
As Lucille A. Walter, she married Wayne Bennett, Sr. in 1947. He died in 1972. She then married Donald R. Snyder on November 26, 1976. He died on March 16, 2004.
Lucille is survived by two sons, Wayne Bennett of Minnesota and John Bennett of Strongsville, OH, six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Lucille loved to cook and fish, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Per Lucille's request, there will be no visitation. Private services will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 16, 2020.