Lucille A. Bennett Snyder
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille A. Bennett Snyder

Sept. 2, 1928 - May 30, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lucille A. Bennett Snyder, 91, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle, IN.

She was born on September 2, 1928 to the late John and Lillian (Stout) Walter in Syracuse, NY, and has lived in South Bend, IN since 1948. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Golupski; and her siblings.

Lucille retired in 1986 from the Bendix Corporation, after 10 years of employment.

As Lucille A. Walter, she married Wayne Bennett, Sr. in 1947. He died in 1972. She then married Donald R. Snyder on November 26, 1976. He died on March 16, 2004.

Lucille is survived by two sons, Wayne Bennett of Minnesota and John Bennett of Strongsville, OH, six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Lucille loved to cook and fish, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Per Lucille's request, there will be no visitation. Private services will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved