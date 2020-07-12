1/1
Lucille E. Preuss
Lucille E. Preuss

Sept. 10, 1920 - July 8, 2020

ANGOLA, IN - Lucille E. Preuss, 99, of Angola, Indiana passed away on July 8, 2020 in Angola.

She was born on September 10, 1920 in Buchanan, Michigan to Jacob and Charlotte (Reimer) Harroff. She married Leonard F. Preuss on January 14, 1950.

Lucille and her husband Leonard had been co-owners of the Windmill Bakery in Elkhart, Indiana. She also worked for Dainty Maid Bakery in South Bend. In 1988 she started working at Notre Dame University in food services until 2005 when she retired.

Surviving are her sons, Michael (Kathy) Preuss of Lafayette, Indiana and Mark (Debra) Preuss of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her six grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren with one great-grandchild to be born at any time.

Private entombment will take place at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana.

Funeral Mass times, donations, and condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com.

LOCAL ARRANGEMENTS HANDLED BY THE WEICHT FUNERAL HOME, ANGOLA, INDIANA.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
