Nov. 23, 1933 - June 17, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Lucille Helen McMahon, 85, of Mishawaka passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 17, 2019. Lucille was born on November 23, 1933 in South Bend, the second oldest of ten children to Joseph and Angela (Matthys) Van Overberghe. In 1954 Lucille married Joseph R Szlanfucht, who preceded her in death in 1977. Lucille is survived by their children, Peggy (Morrie) DeGeyter, Doug (Jane) Szlanfucht, Sue (Dominic) Demeter, Judy (John) Libertowski, Polly (Chris) Pajakowski, and David (Laura) Szlanfucht; grandchildren, Audrey DeGeyter, Abbey (Derek) Worrell, Joel (Lauren) Fox, Sarah Demeter, Kyle (Kyle Lynne) Demeter, Bryant Demeter, Emily (Tom) Burkett, Garrett Libertowski, Maggie (Alex) Borggren, Mollie Pajakowski, Paige (Seth) Thomey, Payton, Parker, Patrick, and Peter Szlanfucht; great-grandchildren, Reese, Charlotte, Finn, Stella, and Griffin; siblings, Sister Mary Alfonsa, Gerard (June) Van Overberghe, Al (Lorrie) Van Overberghe, Rich (Pat) Van Overberghe, Dolores Pajakowski, Russell (Linda) Van Overberghe, and Lois (Vic) Krol; and sister-in-law, Veronica Van Overberghe. Lucille was preceded in death by brothers, Rene Van Overberghe and Larry (wife Terri) Van Overberghe; sister-in-law, Charlene Van Overberghe; brother-in-law, Bill Pajakowski; and great-grandson, Francis Fox.



On June 19, 1999 Lucille married Jerome McMahon who survives, and she gained a large bonus family: Jerry's children, Tim (Cindy) McMahon, Terry McMahon, Teresa (Dana) Simon, Judy (Jim) Unland, Colleen (Steve) Fields, and Paul McMahon; grandchildren, Dr. Christine McMahon (Dr. Steve Bair), Dr. Jennifer McMahon (Nick Zalucki), Nick Simon (Dr. Katherine Raspovic), Mike (Lowrey) Simon, Sally (Michael) Mathias, Ann Fields, Michael Fields, and Jerry McMahon; and great-grandchildren, Mathew, Kate, Dane, and Max.



Lucille was a proud graduate of South Bend Catholic. After high school she married, started a family, and co-founded JR Fox Jewelers with her husband Joe. Her roles and responsibilities in the family business changed dramatically after Joe's sudden passing in 1977. Lucille drew on her foundation of a strong faith in God, a deep love of family, and a tireless work ethic to push through that difficult time. JR Fox thrives today as a result of her efforts. She took great pride in working alongside all six of her children and in seeing several grandchildren continue the family tradition.



Near the end of her career Lucille married Jerry McMahon and the two embarked on a golden 20-year retirement journey. They traveled extensively and enjoyed their friends and family, spending the summer months in South Bend and the winter months in Bonita Bay, FL. It was there Lucille mastered her brand of golf, kind of a cross between golf and polo. “Time is too precious, just hit it.”



Lucille shared her talents with many charitable organizations; her most impactful was Habitat for Humanity in South Florida. For several winters she would make the long trek to Immokalee to work on housing for those in need. She could build with the best of them and out-work most.



Lucille was artistic and her favorite medium was quilting. Beautiful, practical, warm, and comforting... just like the artist. Her hobby took flight in retirement and she always had several projects going at once. At last count, Lucille designed and crafted nearly 70 quilts all sewn by hand.



Lucille left us many memories and lessons to draw from for the rest of our lives. We thank God for extending her time with us and we celebrate her amazing life and her enduring legacy.



Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a parish Rosary will be prayed at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua, 2310 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. Expressions of sympathy for Lucille may be donated to her parish, St. Anthony de Padua, 2310 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from June 21 to June 22, 2019