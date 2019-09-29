|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Lucille Jackson Davis
9/29/1919 -5/15/2019
Happy Heavenly 100th Birthday Mom! It has only been four months, but we miss you very much. Even if you are now our guardian angel and protect us from heaven, I would like to be able to laugh with you and tell you that I love you.
A Mother's love is ageless. You were always ready to do your best with a heart so true and tender. You devoted your life to those who loved you. Today we mourn and honour you, for all that you have done.
Love your Baby Daughter Viola and Family
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019