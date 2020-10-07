1/1
Lucille M. DeCraene
1921 - 2020
Lucille M. DeCraene

May 9, 1921 - Oct. 3, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Lucille Marie DeCraene, 99, of Mishawaka passed away at 3:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3 at North Woods Village, Mishawaka following an illness. Lucille was born May 9, 1921 in South Bend to the late Clara (Wagner) and Emil Grype and was a lifetime area resident. Lucille married Charles DeCraene who preceded her in death on January 19, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, James and Daniel DeCraene; and two brothers, Ted and Louis Grype. She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Sharon DeCraene of Granger; four grandchildren, Daniel DeCraene (Christie) of Noblesville, IN, Lisa Keough (James) of Fishers, IN, Eric DeCraene of Dowagiac, MI, and Brian DeCraene; and three great-grandchildren, Maya, Jake, and Zac DeCraene.

There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
