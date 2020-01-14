Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille M. Lamb Macready Freeman


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille M. Lamb Macready Freeman Obituary
Lucille M. Lamb

Macready Freeman

Sept. 6, 1921 - Jan. 7, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Lucille M. Lamb Macready Freeman, 98, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sprenger Health Care in Mishawaka.

Lucille was born on September 6, 1921 in Royal Center, IN to John Wesley and Mary Francis (Gerhart) Lamb. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Scott Freeman; and four siblings.

Surviving are her daughter, Vivian (Patrick) Larimer and son, Thomas John Macready; grandchildren, Rita (Barry) Sordelet, Karen Larimer, Jill (Michael Dunfee) Larimer, Melinda (Ryan) Spyker, Jennifer (Jason) Parson, Vivian Macready, and Thomas Macready, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Lucille worked at the Osteopathic Hospital on Jefferson in South Bend for many years as a nurse to support her children and family.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Memorial Service at 12 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -