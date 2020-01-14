|
|
Lucille M. Lamb
Macready Freeman
Sept. 6, 1921 - Jan. 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Lucille M. Lamb Macready Freeman, 98, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sprenger Health Care in Mishawaka.
Lucille was born on September 6, 1921 in Royal Center, IN to John Wesley and Mary Francis (Gerhart) Lamb. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Scott Freeman; and four siblings.
Surviving are her daughter, Vivian (Patrick) Larimer and son, Thomas John Macready; grandchildren, Rita (Barry) Sordelet, Karen Larimer, Jill (Michael Dunfee) Larimer, Melinda (Ryan) Spyker, Jennifer (Jason) Parson, Vivian Macready, and Thomas Macready, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Lucille worked at the Osteopathic Hospital on Jefferson in South Bend for many years as a nurse to support her children and family.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Memorial Service at 12 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020