Lucille Marie Dommer
June 27, 1927 - Feb. 4, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Lucille Marie Dommer, 92, passed away peacefully at 10:00 pm. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Hamilton Grove Care facility, New Carlisle, IN. Prior to living in the Hamilton Grove Community, she lived in North Judson, Indiana for 41 years, coming from Chicago, IL. In 2006, she moved to Mishawaka to be closer to her daughter Corinne. She retired from Thermo Products in North Judson, IN, as secretary to the CEO of the company. She also worked as a secretary in the North Judson-San Pierre school system for many years.
Lucy was born in Chicago, IL, on June 27, 1927 to the late Marie (Tupa) Bensfield and Edward J. Svestka. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. Dommer on July 5, 1961. They were married May 24, 1952 in Chicago, IL.
Surviving are her daughter, Corinne (Bill) Flanagan of Granger, son, Keith (LeAnn) Dommer of Wanatah, IN; five grandchildren, Amber (Tim) Strong of Knox, IN, Christopher (Jeni Vandygriff) Flanagan of Niles, Kevin (Mallory) Flanagan of Murfreesboro, TN, Paul (Leslie) Flanagan of Ooltewah, TN, and Mary Kathryn Flanagan of Nashville, TN; and six great-grandchildren, Alexa, Jaden, Emma, and Sadie Strong of Knox, IN, Layla Flanagan of Murfreesboro, TN, and Faith Flanagan of Ooltewah, TN. She was anxiously awaiting her 7th great-grandchild, due in July 2020. She is also survived by her brother, Edward (Mary) Svestka of Branson, Missouri.
Family and friends will be received from 2:00-4:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend. A graveside service and burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 7500 W. Cermak Road, Forest Park, Illinois on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 12 Noon CST.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hamilton Grove Care Unit and the Dunes Hospice for their loving care of their mother and grandmother. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2020