Lucille Msuzynski-Baker
Lucille

Msuzynski-Baker

Dec. 13, 1934 - Oct. 10, 2020

Lucille G. (Muszynski) Baker of South Bend died peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Hamilton Trace Senior Living. Lucille was born on December 13, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana to Stanley J. Muszynski and Gertrude (Kolesiak) Muszynski. She married Fred L. Baker on June 2, 1956, in South Bend, Indiana. Her brother, Ralph S. Muszynski preceded her in death. Lucille is survived by William (Bill) Baker and Robert (Bob) Baker. Lucille's daughter, Bonnie Baker Vollmer preceded her in death on May 17, 2020, and her husband Fred died on July 11, 2020. Her son-in-law, Joseph Vollmer of Indianapolis survives. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Patrick Vollmer of Bloomington Indiana and Allison Vollmer of Chicago, Illinois. A Mass with Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on November 7, 2020, at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church in Indianapolis, IN. For the full obituary, please go to: https://www.indianafuneralcare.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
