Lucy Ann Peterson



June 4, 1940 - April 17, 2019



MILFORD, IN - Lucy Ann Peterson, 78 years old, passed away on April 17, 2019 at her home in Milford, Indiana. Lucy was born on June 4, 1940 in Pierceton, Indiana to the late Scott and Juanita (Shamp) Phillips. She was young when her mother died and she lived with various relatives until she was adopted by the late Darrell and Eleanor Coplen and moved to Mentone, Indiana. She graduated from Mentone High School in 1958. She was working as a waitress at Pete's Lunch and caught the eye of the owner's son, Merrill E. Peterson. They were united in marriage on October 9, 1959 and were very happy together until his death on October 29, 1997. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, James Phillips, Jerry Phillips, Carl Marshall, Jesse “Tubby” Coplen, and Harold Coplen; and her daughter-in-law, Janet (Munson) Peterson.



They moved to Milford, Indiana in 1965. She worked at CTB, Inc. for almost 30 years. Lucy greatly enjoyed her retirement and even though she was challenged with health issues, kept a positive outlook. Lucy remained upbeat and feisty. She had to go to kidney dialysis for 8 years until she received a kidney transplant in 2012. During that time, she also lost the eyesight of one eye, had heart surgery, and had a mastectomy due to breast cancer. She was able to do some traveling, play and beta test computer games, and she greatly enjoyed messing with telemarketers. Last month, she was diagnosed with lung cancer and that is what finally beat her.



She lived a long full life, and greatly loved and was loved by her family. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey of Milford and John (Maria Elena) from Tacoma, WA; daughter, Mara (Ronald) Lula of South Bend; nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and their families; and one brother, Lynn Phillips of Mentone.



Per Lucy's request, there will be no services or visitation. Contributions in memory of Lucy Ann Peterson may be donated to the , 911 E. 86th St., Suite 500, Indianapolis, IN 46204.