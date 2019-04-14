Luella Sauer



August 20, 1934 - April 8, 2019



NAPPANEE, IN - Luella Sauer, age 84, of Nappanee, passed away April 8, 2019. She was born August 20, 1934 in Villa Park, IL to George and Bertha (Wise) Housouer. Luella graduated from Fairview High School in 1952. On September 26, 1954 she married Dwain Sauer. He preceded her in death January 17, 2002.



Luella had worked at the Nappanee Post Office for over 20 years. She was a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 154. Luella loved camping and being a scout leader. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends at Elder Haus. Luella loved to organize and go to her class reunions and hosted their 50th in Nappanee.



She is survived by her children, Laure Sauer, Bob (Mary Kay) Sauer, George “Nick” (Kim) Sauer, and Michael (Tracy) Sauer; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ginger Sauer and her brother, William Housouer.



Visitation for family and friends is Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., and Saturday May 4, 2019, 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m., all at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Luella's name may be made to STREETS 517 Ministries (a high school youth organization run by her grandson Patrick), Elder Haus of Nappanee, or American Legion Riders Post 154. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary