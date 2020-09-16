Luke J. Shubert



June 8, 1951 - Sept. 11, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Luke J. Shubert, 69, of South Bend, passed away at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation of South Bend, during the afternoon of September 11, after an extended illness.



Luke was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 8, 1951 to John J. and Emercine (Zitkus) Shubert. He worked as a machinist for many years and retired from Powell Machine Company. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, and loved all sports, but his greatest joy came from being in the company of his family and friends.



Luke is survived by his loving children, Kelly M. Shubert of South Bend and Jeremy T. (Tanja) Shubert of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the proud grandfather of seven: Tyler, Allie, Drew, Rylee, Christian, James, and Daniel. Luke is also survived by two sisters, Judith K. Copeland and Edith McCarthy, both of South Bend, and a brother, Mark I. (Debbie) Shubert of Osceola.



Friends can visit with the family on Saturday, September 19 from 11:00am until 1:00pm, in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel,” 23421 State Rd. 23, South Bend. Visitation will require visitors to follow current health guidelines. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the funeral home at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Luke's name to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Hanley and Sons wish to express their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the entire Shubert family.





