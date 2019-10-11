|
Luke Maverick Gish
August 21, 2019 - Oct. 8, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Luke Maverick Gish, 1 month and 17 days old, passed away peacefully in the arms of mom and dad, surrounded by his family at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN on October 8, 2019, at 5 pm. Luke graciously gave his family 48 days on Earth, showing us how to persevere, remain strong, and be faithful until the time when God called him to His heavenly home. Luke's resiliency through four bronchoscopies, open heart surgery, lung disease, a ventilator, and many medications will forever remain an awesome testimony to the power of prayer and God's handiwork.
Luke is survived by his parents, Matthew and Colleen Gish; siblings, Anna (11 yrs.), Matthew (8 yrs.), Kaylee (7 yrs.), Amy (4 yrs.) and Leia (2 yrs.); grandparents, Grandpa (Perry) and Grandma (Jean) Gish, and Oma (Carol) and Opa (Tom) Cone; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members and friends. We are very grateful for everyone's unfailing faith and prayer during Luke's journey. Luke was well cared for during his earthly time in the NICU and PICU at St. Vincent's in Indianapolis.
Visitation for Luke will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church from 10-11 am with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 am with a reception to follow. Luke Maverick will be cremated. Donations in Luke Gish's honor may be made to the NICU or PICU at St. Vincent Indianapolis. For more information, please visit https://give.stvincent.org/caringangel. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019