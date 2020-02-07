|
|
Lula Belle Demske
August 18, 1941 - Feb. 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Lula Belle Demske, age 78, of Mishawaka, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Lula Belle was born August 18, 1941 in Butler, Tennessee to the late David Arthur and Lue Venia (Dugger) Caldwell.
On October 5, 1963, in LaPorte, Indiana, she married Mr. Donald Gene Demske. He preceded her in death in April of 1992. She was also preceded in death by a son, Carl, October of 2019; four sisters, Ruth, Linda, Brenda, and Virginia; and one brother, Edwin.
Surviving are her sons, Charles Demske of South Bend and Ronald Demske of Osceola; and her daughters, Deborah Brown and her husband Kevin of Mishawaka, and Dianna Collins and her husband Ryan of Granger. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nathan Clements, Joshua Demske and his wife Stephanie, Dustin Brown and his wife Jaime, Cody Van Lue and his wife Cheyenne, Kimberly Morrow, Tyler Brown, McCaela Demske, Austin Collins, Kaytlyn Collins, and Jonathan Demske; twelve great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Briar, Jessie and Katie Demske, Liam, Leighton, Harrison and Christopher Brown, Haven, Kinsley and Abigail Van Lue, and Aiden Wright; and two brothers, Roger Caldwell of Mountain City, Tennessee and Johnny Caldwell and his wife Leslie of Hampton, Tennessee.
Lula Belle was a member of Twin City Baptist Church. She was an Elvis Presley fan to the extreme and loved going to Elvis' shows. She enjoyed MDA motorcycle rides. She also enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting, but her favorite hobby was spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 11 am Monday, February 10, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Jerry Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Visitation is from 2-5 pm Sunday in the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020