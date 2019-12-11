Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Belle Groves


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula Belle Groves Obituary
Lula Belle Groves

April 13, 1928 - Dec. 6, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Lula Belle Groves, 91, of Locke Street, South Bend, IN, passed away December 6, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Lula was born April 13, 1928 to Alford Bee & Ada (Pitts) Jones in Greensboro, AL, both of whom preceded her in death.

Lula graduated from Gale County Training School. She married Robert Lee Groves in 1957 and he preceded her in death as well as a sister, Ruby Lee Ward. She worked for Morris Inn and retired in 2005. Her passions were bingo and word puzzles.

Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Duel Groves-Shell (Hank) and Geraldine Watson; grandchildren, Tiffany Watson, Andre Watson (Tanisha), Lavell Groves, and Katrena Greer (Kelvin), and eight great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mt. Olive MB Church at 1123 Miner St., South Bend, IN 46617 in memory of Lula Belle Groves.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -