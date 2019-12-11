|
|
Lula Belle Groves
April 13, 1928 - Dec. 6, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Lula Belle Groves, 91, of Locke Street, South Bend, IN, passed away December 6, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
Lula was born April 13, 1928 to Alford Bee & Ada (Pitts) Jones in Greensboro, AL, both of whom preceded her in death.
Lula graduated from Gale County Training School. She married Robert Lee Groves in 1957 and he preceded her in death as well as a sister, Ruby Lee Ward. She worked for Morris Inn and retired in 2005. Her passions were bingo and word puzzles.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Duel Groves-Shell (Hank) and Geraldine Watson; grandchildren, Tiffany Watson, Andre Watson (Tanisha), Lavell Groves, and Katrena Greer (Kelvin), and eight great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mt. Olive MB Church at 1123 Miner St., South Bend, IN 46617 in memory of Lula Belle Groves.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences: alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019