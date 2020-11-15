Lura Limerick
May 14, 1930 - Nov. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lura Mae Limerick, 90 years old, residing in South Bend, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born May 14, 1930 in Bremen, IN, the daughter of George Jacob Edward Becher & Hulda (Beron) Becher and has remained a lifelong resident of this community. On July 9, 1954 in South Bend, she was united in marriage to Earl A. Limerick. Together they enjoyed nearly 58 years of marriage until his passing on March 11, 2012. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary Freehauf and Dorothy Starner; and brothers, Murlin, Lavern, Richard, and Lewis Becher.
Mrs. Limerick is survived by her daughter, Judy K. Bennett of Lakeville; her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth J. & Georganne Limerick of South Bend; three grandchildren, Kelsey Miller, Casey Bennett, and Kayla Pullium; along with two step-grandchildren, Wesley Pehling, Charles Pehling, and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Limerick retired in 1979 as a Teacher's Aide for Lakeville Elementary School and was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mishawaka.
The family will be observing a private service for Mrs. Limerick, and she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Earl at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 15697 New Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Arrangements for the Limerick family are being cared for by the Palmer Funeral Home-Lakeville Chapel. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.