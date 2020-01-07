|
|
Lydia “Polly” M. Mortensen
July 4, 1926 - Jan. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lydia “Polly” M. Mortensen, 93, of South Bend, IN passed away peacefully in her morning slumber at 6:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Kiln, Mississippi. This firecracker was born on July 4, 1926 in Alger, OH to the late Henry and Pauline (Howard) Hicks and lived life to the fullest as she said for years, “I've led a full life and ready to go.”
Lydia is survived by her daughter, Roberta L. (Marvin) Moore of Plymouth, IN and their children, William Blake Moore and Caressa L. Aerni; son, Robert Blake Mortensen of South Bend, IN and his children, Kim Valdez and Kelly Mortensen; six great-grandchildren and brother, James (Linda) Burton. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Blake Mortensen on October 30, 1977; four sisters, Sue Hoeltezl, Bernice Sawicki, Ginger Crull, and Betty Johnson; and brother, Richard Hicks.
Lydia lived most of her life in South Bend. She worked as a waitress, worked at Ball Band in Mishawaka, and was a beautician for over sixty-one years. She was a lifelong bowler and was a member of the bowling association. She loved the Cubs, playing cards, and was a past member of Eastern Star.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-6:00 Thursday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020