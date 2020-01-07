Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Mortensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia M. "Polly" Mortensen


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia M. "Polly" Mortensen Obituary
Lydia “Polly” M. Mortensen

July 4, 1926 - Jan. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lydia “Polly” M. Mortensen, 93, of South Bend, IN passed away peacefully in her morning slumber at 6:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Kiln, Mississippi. This firecracker was born on July 4, 1926 in Alger, OH to the late Henry and Pauline (Howard) Hicks and lived life to the fullest as she said for years, “I've led a full life and ready to go.”

Lydia is survived by her daughter, Roberta L. (Marvin) Moore of Plymouth, IN and their children, William Blake Moore and Caressa L. Aerni; son, Robert Blake Mortensen of South Bend, IN and his children, Kim Valdez and Kelly Mortensen; six great-grandchildren and brother, James (Linda) Burton. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Blake Mortensen on October 30, 1977; four sisters, Sue Hoeltezl, Bernice Sawicki, Ginger Crull, and Betty Johnson; and brother, Richard Hicks.

Lydia lived most of her life in South Bend. She worked as a waitress, worked at Ball Band in Mishawaka, and was a beautician for over sixty-one years. She was a lifelong bowler and was a member of the bowling association. She loved the Cubs, playing cards, and was a past member of Eastern Star.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-6:00 Thursday in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -