Lyle Comegys
April 5, 1941 - June 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Lyle E. Comegys, 79, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
Lyle was born April 5, 1941 in South Bend, the son of the late Jack and Lucille (Griffin) Comegys. He grew up in South Bend. He served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy.
Lyle was employed for many years at the University of Notre Dame in the Power Plant as a Boiler Maker Mechanic and later was a Campus Control Technician.
Lyle was an outdoorsman and an avid hunter and was particularly talented in trap shooting. He was a former member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and Elkhart Shooting Center. He loved animals of all kinds but was especially fond of his hunting dogs. He enjoyed playing darts and won several awards. Lyle also enjoyed snowmobiling and jet skiing. He loved dancing with his wife.
Lyle married Gail Ramsey on September 29, 1973 and she survives. Also surviving are four children, Bryon Comegys, Rachel Main, Robin Comegys, and Scott Keiser, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Lyle was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Keiser.
Following Lyle's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service.
Memorials are suggested to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20077-7127 or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.