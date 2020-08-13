Lyndon F. “Red” Swarm
March 29, 1931 - Aug. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Lyndon F. “Red” Swarm, 89, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 9:11 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, in Memorial Hospital. Lyndon was born on March 29, 1931 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Henry and Wilma (Hirsch) Swarm. He had been employed with Royal Crown for 35 years. On June 17, 1977 he married Joan Liszewski, who survives. There will be no visitation or services. Private burial will take place at Highland Cemetery. Lyndon was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He attended John Adams High School. Lyndon served in the United States Army from 1953-1954. He was a member of the American Legion, V.F.W., and the Teamsters Local 364. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com
.