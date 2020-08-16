1/1
Lynn D. Plummer
1933 - 2020
Lynn D. Plummer

July 15, 1933 - August 10, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Lynn David Plummer, 87 years old, of Edwardsburg, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 in their home. He was born July 15, 1933 in Lakeville, IN, one of fifteen children of Joseph Otto and Pearl Agnes (Laughman) Plummer. He graduated from Lakeville High School in 1952. He retired after 33 years from Selmers in Elkhart, IN as a ‘key-point' operator. He served his country in the United States Army.

Lynn was married August 20, 1988 in Mishawaka, IN to Berneda F. Gorton, and she survives with his children, Patrick of Porterville, CA, Michael (Edith) of Vandalia, MI, and Judy Jernigan of Elkhart, IN; three stepchildren, Brian (Jamie) Quittschreiber of Shakopee, MN, Shelly (Norm) Gersitz of Goshen, IN, and Lana Veness of Santa Maria, CA; 10 grandchildren; and six siblings, Leila Masten, Evelyn (Richard) Rice, Iris Tortorelli, Jean Ann (M. Dean) Rice, Arthur ‘Jake' (Gail) Plummer, and Dan (Sandie) Plummer.

Family who have preceded Lynn in passing are his parents; his son-in-law, Robert Jernigan; and his siblings, John, Glen ‘Bow', Richard, Joseph ‘Boo', James, Martha ‘Babe', and Donna.

Family will gather on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Community Church, 28647 US-12, Edwardsburg, MI. This is a Memorial Gathering Celebration, because of cremation. Pastor Dan Thomas will preside. Immediately after the service, the United States Army Honor Guard will play Taps and fold the American Flag with a 21-gun salute by the local American Legion and VFW Posts. There will be time to visit after the service at the church. A private inunment will be held at a later date at the Porter Rae Cemetery in Potato Creek State Park, North Liberty, IN.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
