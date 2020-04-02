Home

Lynn E. Heilman


1947 - 2020
Lynn E. Heilman Obituary
Lynn E. Heilman

April 29, 1947 - March 29, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Lynn went to heaven Sunday,March 29, peacefully in her sleep at home.

She was a very honest, caring, compassionate, righteous and most of all very giving person.

She enjoyed going to bingo and the casino, and spending time with family and friends.

She was a warrior who fought hard to be here to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband & long time Hero John last August with her family & friends. Anyone who knew her, knows she poured her heart into everything she did and loved until its last beat. There are no words to describe how much she will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Heilman; her children: Chip & Denise (Hall) Cochran, Tresha Cochran, Jonelle Heilman, Charlie & Rosina (Yoder) Heilman; grandchildren, Brandon Moritz, Robert Moritz, Tyler Cowsert, Chase Heilman, Ashley Hall, Allison and Abbey Cochran, and Billy Mosurak; 5 great-grandchildren, Sophie, Levi, Aurora, Ryder, and Gage; her sister, Sara Hunter, many nieces and nephews.

Her two brothers, Charles (Nancy) and Corky (Mary) Maul preceded her in death.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020
