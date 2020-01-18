Home

Lynn M. Ogren


1960 - 2020
Lynn M. Ogren

Aug. 8, 1960 - Jan. 15, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Lynn M. Ogren passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Kindred Hospital North, Indianapolis, IN, after battling a serious illness for almost four years. Lynn had been hospitalized since last July when her illness took an unexpected downturn. Her former husband of 30 years, Hugh, was at her bedside at the time of her death. Lynn is survived by her two children, Paul and Molly Ogren who both reside in the Chicago area.

A lifelong resident of South Bend & Mishawaka, Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Nancy Jeske. She is also survived by a brother, Mark (Tina) Jeske, a sister, Laura Culp along with many nieces/nephews and close friends. Lynn was a hair stylist for 30 years who had a loyal following of many clients. She last worked at Studio C Hair Salon in South Bend.

Lynn was a dedicated mother who was very much involved in her children's religious, academic, and sports activities. She thoroughly enjoyed family activities with her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. She and her family were long-time parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 18, 2020
