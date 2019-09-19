|
|
Lynn W. Melton
Mar. 25, 1964 - Sept. 17, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Lynn W. Melton, 55, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019, also at the funeral home and prior to the service Saturday from 9-9:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Lynn was born on March 25, 1964 in Niles, MI. He was a truck driver for over twenty years, mostly with Kenneth Smith in Niles. Lynn loved woodworking, making toys for his grandchildren and Eagles. He also enjoyed swimming in his pool and being on the computer playing games, especially Runescape. Most of all, Lynn cherished his family and his beloved dog, Hoss.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Cindy Melton; children, Larry (Wendy) Melton and Kaitlyn (Corbin) Penley; step-children, Timothy (Malisha) Lawrence and Ryan (Jessica) Lawrence; grandchildren, Scarlett, Matthew, Joshua, Alex, Mason, Seth, Brenan, Nevaeh, Bentley, Karter and one on the way in January; aunt, Joan Weaver; sisters, Lawana Huff and Angelia Davis; father, James Scoggin and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Weaver; grandparents, Carl & Beverly Weaver; uncle, Carl Weaver, Jr; siblings, Jimmy Scoggin, Jan Scoggin and Judy Scoggin and grandson, Damion.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019