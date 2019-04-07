Lynnaie Petersen



April 1, 1965 - April 3, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Lynnaie Yvonne Petersen of Osceola passed away April 3, 2019 at her home, she had just turned 54. Lynnaie was a bright light that could make anyone smile as well as do whatever she wanted. Anyone who knew her would call her a force to be reckoned with. She worked for 15 years in long term healthcare as an admissions coordinator. She loved to be around people, talk, and boy could she talk. Every important meeting took place in her room where she was chairman of the board. The greatest joy in her life was brought to her by her six grandchildren. Whenever someone asked her how she was, she would brag about them. She was always at school functions, sporting events, and anything else that they needed her for. When her friends needed her, she would always come when called. Lynnaie was very outgoing and never met a stranger. She was best friends to her three children who relied on her for everything and she spoke with them daily. When she wasn't with her kids or grandchildren, she would be traveling somewhere with her husband. They would no sooner end one trip than begin planning another. The moments in between the trips were spent in her yard with her pool, dog, a glass of wine, and music.



She is survived by her husband, Roderick Petersen, whom she married Jan. 10, 2014. Also surviving are her parents, Jim and Linda Coleman; daughter, Stevie (Steve Fleming) Russell; sons, Brian Russell and Austin (Bre Sainato) Anglemyer; stepdaughter, Erin Petersen; and six grandchildren, Connor, Abel, Rowan, Andrew, Hudson, and Emersyn. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Coleman and her in-laws, Agnes and Ralph Petersen, whom she cared for until their passing.



There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, April 13 at Omega Event Center, 2130 Middlebury St., Elkhart, IN at 2pm with visitation beginning at 11am.



Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019