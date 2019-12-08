|
Lynne B. Hines
Aug. 14, 1945 - Dec. 3, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Lynne B. (Kaser) Hines, 74, passed away peacefully at her home on December 3, 2019. She was born in South Bend, IN, on August 14, 1945, to the late Melvin and Jessie (Stevenson) Kaser.
On September 12, 1964, Lynne married Dennis, her loving husband of 55 years. She is survived by Dennis and their children, James Hines and Jennifer (Jason) Taege; and sisters, Gloria (Richard) Murphy and Faye Parrish.
Lynne was an avid reader and history enthusiast, collected Avon plates, enjoyed playing solitaire on the computer, and watching her favorite Tennis player, Rafael Nadal. She loved all animals, especially her beloved Golden Retriever, Nellie. Mostly, she loved taking care of her family, and was a devoted wife and mother, who will be greatly missed.
Lynne or Mrs. Hines, as she was known to her students, was a school bus driver for Penn Harris Madison for over 15 years, and took great pride in keeping every student who rode her bus safe and sound.
Memorial contributions in Lynne's name can be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
There are no services planned at this time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019