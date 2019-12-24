Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for M. Nordhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Eileen Camp Nordhoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Eileen Camp Nordhoff Obituary
M. Eileen Camp

Nordhoff

July 22, 1943 - Dec. 10, 2019

NILES, MI - Margaret

Eileen (Camp) Nordhoff, age 76, passed away on December 10, 2019 in Norton Shores. She was born in Kalamazoo, MI to G. Joseph and Margaret (Flynn) Camp of Niles, MI. Eileen graduated from Niles High School and then St. Mary's College at Notre Dame with a B.S. and Michigan State with a Master's degree in Elementary Education and taught school for thirty years. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are husband Dr. James Nordhoff DDS; two stepchildren, Todd and Terry of North Carolina; brother Edward B. Camp of Niles. nephew Edward F. Camp of Granger; and niece Elaine (Camp) Brill of Wilmington, North Carolina. She was involved in many activities including a member of the Eucharistic Ministry of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Muskegon. Burial took place at Oakwood Cemetery on December 18, 2018.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -