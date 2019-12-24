|
|
M. Eileen Camp
Nordhoff
July 22, 1943 - Dec. 10, 2019
NILES, MI - Margaret
Eileen (Camp) Nordhoff, age 76, passed away on December 10, 2019 in Norton Shores. She was born in Kalamazoo, MI to G. Joseph and Margaret (Flynn) Camp of Niles, MI. Eileen graduated from Niles High School and then St. Mary's College at Notre Dame with a B.S. and Michigan State with a Master's degree in Elementary Education and taught school for thirty years. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are husband Dr. James Nordhoff DDS; two stepchildren, Todd and Terry of North Carolina; brother Edward B. Camp of Niles. nephew Edward F. Camp of Granger; and niece Elaine (Camp) Brill of Wilmington, North Carolina. She was involved in many activities including a member of the Eucharistic Ministry of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Muskegon. Burial took place at Oakwood Cemetery on December 18, 2018.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019