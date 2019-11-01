|
M. Evelyn Sult
July 10, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - M. Evelyn Sult, 88, of South Bend, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Primrose Assisted Living.
Evelyn was born July 10, 1931 in South Bend, to the late Gustav and Ellen (Hallquist) Anderson.
On September 11, 1954 Evelyn married Richard Sult, also a native of South Bend; he preceded in death November 23, 2008.
Evelyn retired in 1993 after nine years of service from the Madison Center, where she worked in accounting. She loved to play cards, having kept a Canasta group going with a core group of ladies for over 50 years. She loved her church, Gloria Dei and was very active in many of its functions; she was a great cook, always having dinner on the table at 5pm, and she had a really mean coffee cake recipe
Surviving is her son, Dr. Timothy (Jaqui) Sult of Raleigh, North Carolina and two grandchildren, Bridgit (17) and Soren (13). She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of having her grace their lives.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Sult; and a brother, Richard Anderson.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 Haney Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46613, with Pastor Jeff Zell officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church on Saturday.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the building fund at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be directed to the Sult family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019