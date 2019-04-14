M. Karen Rhymer



Nov. 26, 1936 - April 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - M. Karen Rhymer, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2019.



She was born in South Bend, Indiana on November 26, 1936 to the late Matthew and Elizabeth Leopold.



Karen married the love of her life, Roy G. Rhymer on September 1, 1962; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by Neil Laughman and her brother, Jon Leopold.



She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Edward) Neff of South Bend, IN, her son, Eric (Tracie) Rhymer of Marco Island, FL, and her sister, Sara Trepanier of Columbus, OH. She adored her six grandchildren, Jennifer (Arlen) Fosburgh, Nicholas Wetzel, Danielle Rhymer, Ryan Rhymer, Justin Rhymer, and Catanna (William) Roberson along with her eight great-grandchildren.



Karen retired from the City of South Bend after many years of service with the South Bend Fire Department and the South Bend Police Department, of which she was proud to be a part. It was with the City of South Bend that she quickly became loved by everyone she met. She had a heart of gold and was always there to give advice to those in need (especially to the police officers waiting nervously in her office for their turn to be called in by the chief). She was very kind, loving, and caring and will be missed by all who knew her.



Per Karen's request, there will be no funeral service. Her remains will be placed with Roy at Riverview Cemetery, 2300 Portage Ave., South Bend, IN 46616. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019