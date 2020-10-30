1/1
M. Lois Jackim
1928 - 2020
M. Lois Jackim

May 27, 1928 - Oct. 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

M. Lois Jackim, age 92, died in Glenview, Illinois, on October 23, 2020. Born in South Bend, Indiana, in 1928, she moved to Oswego, NY, with her late husband, Dr. Halas L. Jackim, professor emeritus in the Department of Education at the State University of New York at Oswego.

She graduated from South Bend Central High School (1946), Northwestern University (1950), and Columbia University Teachers College (1958). She was a teacher in La Grange, Illinois; in Moulmein, Burma (Myanmar) on a Fulbright Teaching Grant; and in Corning, New York. After teaching in Corning, she established the Educational Services Department for The Corning Museum of Glass.

In Oswego, Mrs. Jackim worked at The State University of New York at Oswego as the assistant to the director of the Office of International Education. She was also an entrepreneur and founded her Oswego Postcards business (1973-2002) to promote Oswego's scenic beauty.

Mrs. Jackim was an active and dedicated activist and volunteer. She served as Oswego's first City Beautification Coordinator (1988-1992). She was a life member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and a charter member of the Oswego Valley League of Women Voters, the Oswego County Citizens' Recycling Committee, and the Oswego Festival Chorus. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross, the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners program, the Oswego Hospital Auxiliary, Literacy Volunteers of America, and Meals on Wheels. In 1990 she received the Oswego County Senior Service Award.

In 2002 she moved to Glenview, IL, to be near her son Richard E. Jackim. In Glenview, she volunteered for over ten years in many of the departments at the Chicago Botanic Garden, taught at the Oakton Community College, and founded and managed the library of Vi at the Glen, her last residence.

She is survived by two sons, David L. Jackim of Camas, Washington, and Richard E. Jackim of Libertyville, Illinois, and five grandchildren. Memorials, rather than flowers, may be sent to Planned Parenthood.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
