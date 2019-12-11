Home

December 7, 2019

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Mabel Devereaux, age 102, of Michigan City, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle, IN after a long and rewarding life.

She was born in south Chicago, IL to Swedish immigrant parents, Gustav and Selinda Christine Johnson.

During WWII in Chicago, Mabel met her future husband, John E. Devereaux. Mabel and “Jack” married shortly before the end of the war. They lived most of their married lives in Michigan City where they were active in their local church and community.

Mabel is survived by children, Barbara L. Devereaux and James M. Devereaux; granddaughter, Erin L. Devereaux, as well as nieces and nephews.

Mabel is preceded in death by her husband Jack, sister Peggy Johnson Kallgren, and brother Raymond Johnson.

Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, Michigan City, IN with Father Kevin Huber officiating. Burial to follow at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mabel may be given to St. Mary Catholic Church in Michigan City.

To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
